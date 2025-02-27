Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss military cooperation, regional security

Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Commander of the Air Defence Forces and Air Force, Major General Burkhanov Akhmad Jamalovich, met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters on Thursday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the meeting focused on bilateral strategic interests, particularly the evolving regional security landscape. Both sides expressed a strong commitment to enhancing military-to-military cooperation.

Major General Jamalovich commended the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in combating terrorism.

Upon his arrival, the Uzbek dignitary was accorded a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.