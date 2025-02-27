Vaccination Refusals

Despite Karachi’s best efforts, almost 42,000 children were denied a polio vaccination by their parents when health workers visited their homes this year. This is a staggering number. Of the 43,000 refusal cases in Sindh, nearly 42,000 are from Karachi alone.

As Pakistan’s largest and most densely populated city—one that is also infrastructurally underdeveloped and polluted in many areas—Karachi poses a major risk. If the polio virus spreads and immunisation efforts falter, the city’s complex and often inadequate infrastructure could make containment even more difficult. Encouragingly, instead of relying solely on coercion, Karachi’s authorities have launched an extensive and targeted awareness campaign. Mosques have been engaged to spread the message through sermons and congregational prayers, while over 3,500 influencers, including teachers, schools, and community leaders, have been mobilised to advocate for vaccination.

Shifting social perceptions about polio may prove more effective and lasting than merely revisiting households each time a refusal occurs. In KP, where cultural misinformation about polio persists, some families have begun demanding money from vaccination teams in exchange for immunising their children. Such practices must be prevented from taking root in Karachi.

Progress, though slow and difficult, must continue. Decades ago, refusal rates were nearly twice as high as they are today. Despite a massive population increase, efforts to reverse the culture of vaccine hesitancy have yielded results. This information campaign must now be expanded nationwide, with a particular focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which continues to lag behind in polio vaccination.

This is a solvable problem—and with innovative strategies like these, it must be solved.