Vehari administration initiates construction of Multan-Vehari- Delhi Road

Vehari - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Touqeer to discuss the commencement of construction of the Vehari-Multan double carriage way. The meeting reviewed the shifting of various services around the road. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Touqeer directed the relevant departments to remove electricity poles, trees, and PTCL wires before the construction of the Vehari Multan Road. She stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed that the construction of the road should begin immediately and no obstacles should be created. All relevant departments were instructed to start work immediately and complete the shifting of services without any delay. Additionally, MEPCO, the forest department, and PTCL were directed to shift their electricity poles, trees, and internet wires, respectively, before the construction of the road to avoid any difficulties during the construction process.