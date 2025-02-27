Widespread rain brings relief, disruptions across Pakistan

Widespread rainfall across Pakistan brought a refreshing change in the weather but also caused disruptions in several regions.

Rain showers were reported in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kasur, Attock, and Rahim Yar Khan, providing relief from the dry conditions. Various parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Sibi, and Kalat, experienced heavy downpours, leading to a significant drop in temperatures.

In Sindh, light showers added to the pleasant atmosphere, while in Azad Kashmir, intermittent rain and snowfall caused road closures in upper regions.

In Gilgit, heavy rainfall triggered landslides, blocking multiple sections of the Karakoram Highway. Near Dasu, a landslide stranded several travelers, while a flash flood at Lal Pari washed away a portion of the road. The district administration has advised residents to avoid traveling on the Karakoram Highway for the next two days due to safety concerns.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and urging residents to exercise caution amid the ongoing weather conditions