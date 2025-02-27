Thursday, February 27, 2025
Zadran’s record-breaking 177 powers Afghanistan to thrilling win over England

Lahore erupts in applause as Ibrahim Zadran walks off to a standing ovation, his masterful 177 off 146 balls coming to a heroic end.

Azhar Khan
February 27, 2025
LAHORE  -  Afghanistan stunned England with a nail-biting eight-run victory in the 8th match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Wednesday, thanks to a breathtaking 177-run masterclass from Ibrahim Zadran and a sensational five-wicket haul by Azmatullah Omarzai.

Chasing the target of 326 runs, England lost early wickets, with Phil Salt (12) and Jamie Smith (9) dismissed cheaply. Ben Duckett (38) and Harry Brook (25) provided some resistance, but Joe Root was the star of the chase, crafting a masterful 120 off 111 balls (11 fours, 1 six), keeping England in the hunt.

However, Azmatullah Omarzai (5-58) produced a stunning spell, dismissing Salt, Root, Jos Buttler (38), Jamie Overton (32), and Adil Rashid (5) to dent England’s hopes. Despite late fireworks from Overton and Jofra Archer (14 off 8), England fell just short, bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs.

The match turned in Afghanistan’s favor when Omarzai removed Buttler at 216-5, slowing England’s momentum. Despite Root’s century, England crumbled under pressure, handing Afghanistan a historic victory. Zadran’s record-breaking 177, the highest individual score for Afghanistan in an ICC event, and Omarzai’s five-wicket haul were the standout performances of the night.

Earlier batting first, Afghanistan endured early troubles as Jofra Archer (3-64) ripped through the top order, removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6), Sediqullah Atal (4), and Rahmat Shah (4) within the first nine overs, leaving Afghanistan struggling at 37-3. However, Zadran displayed remarkable resilience, forging a 103-run partnership with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (40 off 67) to stabilize the innings. The opener continued his dominance, hammering 12 fours and six sixes in his 146-ball epic, dismantling England’s attack with elegant stroke play.

With Shahidi falling at 140-4 in the 30th over, Afghanistan needed a late push, and Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31, 1 four, 3 sixes) and Mohammad Nabi (40 off 24, 2 fours, 3 sixes) provided the necessary acceleration. Zadran’s incredible knock finally ended in the last over, caught off Liam Livingstone (2-28), but not before Afghanistan posted a formidable 325-7 in 50 overs.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY HISTORY

Ibrahim Zadran    177    vs    England    2025 
Ben Duckett    165    vs    Australia    2025 
Nathan Astle    145*    vs    USA    2004 

Scores in Brief

AFGHANISTAN 325-7 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 177, Azmatullah Omarzai 41, Mohammad Nabi 40, Hashmatullah Shahidi 40; Jofra Archer 3-64, Liam Livingstone 2-28) beat ENGLAND 317 in 49.5 overs (Joe Root 120, Jos Buttler 38, Jamie Overton 32; Azmatullah Omarzai 5-58, Mohammad Nabi 2-57) by 8 runs.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

