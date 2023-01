Share:

17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in the Indian jails were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border on Friday, told the Pakistan High Commission.

Taking to Twitter, the commission wrote, “17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of Pakistan High Commission in India and Foreign Office and cooperation of the Indian side. Our efforts will continue to repatriate all prisoners from India on completion of their sentences”.