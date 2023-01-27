Share:

ISLAMABAD - There are 225 audit paras on account of Ministry of Maritime Affairs and its attached departments, collectively involving Rs292 billion declared as illegal amount, since 2015.

According to the sources, 94 paras pertain to Port Qasim Authority, Karachi involving Rs237,010 million. Some paras are in inquiry at ministerial level while some are in different courts of law. Nothing has so far been recovered. As far as Karachi Port Trust, Karachi is concerned, there are 8 audit paras since 2015 involving 27,105 million.

As many as 21 audit paras pertain to Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, Karachi involving Rs1478 million. An amount of Rs45.6 million has been recovered so far. The Authority has terminated the agreement regarding lease of 1 allottee and forfeiture of the amount paid by him. The whole amount including 1.5 percent per month late payment surcharge has also been recovered. The Authority is charging 1.5 percent per month late payment surcharge on outstanding amount.

Furthermore, 102 audit paras are there on account of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Karachi involving Rs27,116 million. An amount of Rs20,390 million has so far been recovered against settled/ non-settled paras. As recommended by the audit, an impartial and independent inquiry was conducted. Following the investigation, since shortcomings were established on part of the Master and Chief Officer in particular, these two officers were sacked from PNSC and corrective actions required have already been taken according to the officials.