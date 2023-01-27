Share:

RAWALPINDI - hree persons including two children were killed in a gas leakage blast and train accident while three others suffered serious burn injuries in different areas of district, informed sources on Thursday. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. according to sources, a huge fire broke out in a house due to gas leakage near paracha House in Tehsil Taxila.

Resultantly, two children namely Sudais (4) and awais (5) died on the spot while their mother, grandfather and another child suffered serious burn injuries, they said. On call of locals, the Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and extinguished fire besides shifting bodies and maimed persons to hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment.