LARKANA - On the instructions of the Sindh Chief Secretary, centers have been established at 50 places in the Larkana district to provide flour to the people at low cost. In this regard, 32 centers have been established in different areas of Larkana city and 18 in the three talukas of Ratodero, Dokri, Bakrani, and in Naudero town. Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal on Thursday visited the centers set up for the supply of cheap wheat flour in various areas of the city, where there were queues of people to buy flour and a large number of people were buying flour DC Larkana reviewed the supply of flour at the centers and issued instructions to the concerned officials. While talking to the media on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal said that 50 sale points have been established by the Food Department Sindh government in the Larkana district. Out of which 18 stalls have been set up in 3 talukas and 32 in Larkana city, the purpose of which is to provide flour to the public at a discounted price.