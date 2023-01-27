Share:

Platinum Homes/Master Paints and Diamond Paints emerged as triumphant in the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi helped Platinum Homes/Master Paints edge out FG/Din Polo 5-4 in the first match of the day. Amirreza smashed in four fabulous goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan struck the remaining one for Platinum Homes/Master Paints. Shah Shamyl Alam thrashed in two goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay converted one goal each for FG/Din Polo.

FG/Din polo dominated the match right from the word go and banged in a brace to gain a 2-0 lead in the first chukker. Platinum Homes/Master Paints played well in the second chukker and converted two goals against one by FG/Din Polo, who were still enjoying a slight 3-2 lead. Platinum Homes maintained their authority in the third chukker by scoring both the goals to gain a 4-3 lead. The fourth and last chukker was evenly poised where both the sides struck one goal each, with Platinum Homes/Master Paints winning the match by a narrow margin of 5-4.

Nico Roberts’ heroics guided Diamond Paints to an impressive 11-8½ over Master Paints/Newage Cables in the second match of the day. Foreign player Nico Roberts did well with mallet and polo pony and pumped in five fantastic goals while his teammates played equally well and contributed significant goals in their team’s total. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) hammered three goals while Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck twice and Bilal Hayat Noon once for Diamond Paints.

For Master Paints/Newage Cables, which had a handicap advantage of a half goal, Raja Temur Nadeem slammed in six superb goals while Farooq Amin Sufi converted two. Diamond Paints were off to a flying start and maintained their supremacy till the end. Despite Master Paints/Newage Cables trying to make good comebacks, Diamond Paints finished the match well and won it comfortably by 11-8½.