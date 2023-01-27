Share:

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested an absconder wanted in a murder case for nine years at the Lahore airport.

The suspect Safarish Ali Khan was arrested by the Airport chowki of Sarwar Road police.

SP Cantt Dr Raza Tanvir said the arrested suspect was wanted in murder and attempt to murder case for nine years by the Peshawar police and was arrested with the help of latest technology when he came back to the country from Malaysia.

He added that the suspect has been handed over to the investigation wing for further investigation.