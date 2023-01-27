Share:

LAHORE - Defending champions Pakistan Army will compete against Navy in the opening match of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship commencing from today (Friday) at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor said: “Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) hasfinalised all the arrangements to conduct a successful five-day championship under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).” He added that the inaugural match of the championship will be played between Pakistan Army and Navy while POF and Railways, WAPDA and Police teams will compete in the first round of the championship. He said that the semi-finals of the championship will be played on January 30, while the final will be held on January 31.