HOBART - Australia women beat Pakistan women by eight wickets in the second T20I at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the threematch T20I series.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 96 for seven in 20 0vers.

Opening batter Muneeba Ali top-scored for her side with a 43-ball 33, hitting four fours. Bismah Maroof was other notable run-getter for the tourists, as the captain returned undefeated on 29 off 28 balls, smashing two fours. For Australia, leg-spinner Alana King bagged two wickets for 10 from two overs. In return, the hosts achieved the target in the 13 over with eight wickets in hand. Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney top-scored for her side with 46 off 29 balls, laced with six fours and one six. Meg Lanning scored 31. Both batters fell to off-spinner Nida Dar as she ended up with match figures of two for 27 from four overs. Pakistan and Australia will now feature in the third and final T20I of the series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on 29 January.