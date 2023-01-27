Share:

QUETTA - Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday condemned the killing of ASF personnel at Samungli Road Quetta. The minister expressed concern over the increasing incidents of terrorism in the area and sought a report of the incident from the IG Police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He also directed concerned departments to take action against those responsible for the incident to bring them to justice and instructed LEAs for snap checking at entry and exit points in order to ensure the protection of public lives and their property in the area. He said that security forces sacrificed their lives in conducting operations against terrorists to maintain peace in the area and committed that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.

A handful of elements cannot weaken the morale of the nation, he said adding that nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled from the province through the contribution of security forces and nations. The ASF personnel Mujahid Ali Rashid was on his way to the airport when unknown armed assailants opened fire at him near Samugli Road and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot. The victim was reported to be a resident of Rawalpindi. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico legal formalities and further investigation was underway.

Langove seeks report about ASF employee’s death Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, Mir Ziarullah Langove while condemning the death of an employee of Airport Security Force (ASF) in an armed attack at Samungli Road area of Quetta, has sought a report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police, Balochistan and concerned authorities, according to a statement is sued here on thursday.