JAMSHORO- A bomb blast brought down power pylon of a high power transmission line suspending the power supply here on Thursday. According to details, in Khanot area of tehsil Manjhad of district Jamshoro, unknown culprits blasted power pylon of 500kv transmission line heading from Jamshoro to Dadu. As a result of destruction of power pylon, the power supply was suspended. The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), police and bomb disposal squad reached the scene, collected the evidences and started efforts to restore the power supply.