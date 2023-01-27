Share:

PESHAWAR - Police recovered dozens of guns during an action and arrested two traffickers in Inqilab area on Thursday. Sharing details, SHo Inqilab Police Station Masood Khan said that on a tip-off received by DSP Muhammad Ali, he along with the cops set up a checkpoint in Inqilab area where they stopped a motorcar coming from Darra Adamkhel towards Peshawar and arrested two occupants of the car. He said eight rifles, 10 pistols, 16 magazines of various kinds, and 6000 bullets of various types were recovered from the vehicles.

“During interrogation, the arrestees disclosed that they were smuggling the weapons to Punjab province and also divulged other information, on which action is being taken,” he added.