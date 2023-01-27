Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Rain with snow may occur at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog is likely to occur in few plain areas of Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar four degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi twelve, Quetta minus six, Gilgit zero, Murree minus three and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Baramula, cloudy with chances of rain in Jammu, very cold and partly cloudy in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar two degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus twelve, Pulwama and Anantnag one, Shopian and Baramula zero degree centigrade.