Share:

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz visited the cardiac care unit at DHQ hospital here on Thursday. He inspected medical facilities being provided to patients suffering heart related diseases. Heart Specialist Dr Javed Iqbal, CEO health Dr Kashif Mahmood Kamboh, and other doctors were present on the occasion.

The commissioner went to CCU-I and II wards and checked the functioning of medical instruments. He also inquired after the patients under treatment at the units. Appreciating the generous efforts of philanthropists for provision of resources to for establishment of CCU-II ward, the commissioner said that Faisalabadi philanthropists were matchless in providing medical treatment to patients on low cost.

Dr Javed Iqbal said that 26 beds were fully functional at CCU-I and II and modern treatment facilities were being provided to patients. The commissioner was also briefed about other details of treatment facilities of patients.