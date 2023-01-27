Share:

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that the country is facing the severe outcomes of the past five years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. It is their ultimate goal to make the situation better.

The finance minister while addressing the Green Line train inauguration in Islamabad said “The Green Line project was going in vain, but the railway ministry started it again and soon the nation will see the railway department stable again.”

He added that the Prime Minister (PM) faced many challenges, the inflation rate during their government was lesser, and also that Pakistan stood at 24th position among the world’s top economies back in 2016, though it has fallen to 47th position as of now.

Mr Dar also said “Allah Almighty made this country to stay in this world, as this was the only state made in the name of Kalma-i-Tayyaba. When Allah Pak made this country, its protection, success, and prosperity are also in His Almighty’s hands, and the nation has to work hard to make Pakistan a better place.”