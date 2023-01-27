Share:

KARACHI-The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) constituted a tribunal to hear the rigging cases in Karachi LG polls.

As per details, the ECP has constituted the tribunal which includes district and session court judges of Khemari, Malir, south, east, central and Korangi. The election tribunal is in Hyderabad, Tando Adam Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matyari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Badin and Thatta.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan released the complete results of all 235 union councils (UCs) in the Karachi Division after the local government (LG) polls. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed dissatisfaction with the LG polls’ results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that they will approach the EC Sindh. It is pertinent to note here that both the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) accused the Sindh government and ECP of rigging.