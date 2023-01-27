Share:

ISLAMABAD - The counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday completed his arguments before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) of the federal government and the ECP against the single bench’s decision to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz conducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) of the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the single bench’s decision to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that when a law is not in field then how the ECP can decide on it. He added that the ECP did not consider the matter the court had sent it.

The petitioners’ lawyer Raja Inam Amin Minhas said that it was not possible to conduct elections on December 31, in the short time span. The single-member bench issued this order without hearing them, he added. The court directed the ECP’s counsel to submit its detail reply while it also directed the federation’s counsel to present his arguments on the next hearing. Then, it deferred the hearing till February 8 for further proceedings.