ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said educational Boards equipped with modern facilities are essential for educational progress. Development and stability are not possible without revolution and innovation in the education system of the country, he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Student Facilitation Center equipped with modern facilities and an Online Attestation Portal at the Secretariat of Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC). The minister said, online innovation has become inevitable to compete with the international education system.

The ladder of development of nations is education which is the first priority of the government despite of hard economic situation of the country, he said. The IBCC’s Student Facilitation Center, equipped with modern facilities and Attestation Portal, will be a milestone for resolving students’ problems.

The IBCC is solving the problems of students by bringing positive changes in the system day by day. with the inauguration of the online attestation portal, the students will no need to visit IBCC. In addition, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISe) has installed a self-operated machine “KISOK” at the IBCC facilitation center, which benefits the students of FBISe and they will no need to to visit Federal Board for verification of their documents and to get sealed envelope.

They can also pay their fee and generate applications through KISOK. On this occasion, Secretary IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah said that educated youth would lead Pakistan on the path of development as most of the country’s population was youth who have the right to be educated.