The political tussle between the government and the opposition continues to escalate in its intensity, and there appears to be no willingness on either side to tone down the tensions as the country finds itself grappling with multiple crises. The latest indication of how politics has broken down is the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry following his tirade against the ECP. Both sides are to blame for how the situation continues to deteriorate because of this power tussle, at the expense of the country and its people.

There can be no justification for the language used by Fawad Chaudhry against the ECP members, especially the personal attacks and threats to their family members. This campaign against the ECP has been ongoing for quite some time now, and it appears to be a concerted strategy to provoke that has been sanctioned at the very top. Essentially in campaign mode since April, and having quit the Punjab and KP assemblies, the party is focused on creating a media spectacle through incendiary statements week in and week out, and this is a strategy that appears to be working for them in terms of building a narrative against the PDM government that has failed to stabilise the economy, pushing the country into a deeper crisis.

At the same time, one must also ask what the government has accomplished by arresting one of the PTI’s most visible leaders, turning another member into a hero for the party’s support base. This only gives more fuel to the party’s narrative of being persecuted by the government at the centre and the new caretaker setup in Punjab. Further, this will only exacerbate the ongoing tussle between the ECP and the PTI. The government should also give up its futile attempts at arguing that this is not a case of political vengeance as this has been contradicted by the statements given to the media by PML-N leaders.

Of course, the PTI has done the same and more when it was in power. But engaging in this cycle of vengeance gives neither side the moral high ground, and it is helping the PTI’s case more than the PDM’s in this election year. While some are claiming that the law is finally being exercised and things should have always been handled this way, it is still hard to make a case for why a charge of sedition was added to the FIR against Fawad Chaudhry. This is a sad state of affairs given how the leadership on both sides is letting the people down with its antics while the country teeters on the verge of default. There is a serious need for introspection as both the government and the opposition find themselves in a race to the bottom.