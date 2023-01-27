Share:

QUETTA - A seminar was organized under the auspices of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Quetta in connection with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Federal Ombudsman. The seminar was presided over by renowned writer and senior retired bureaucrat Agha Gul. The special guest was Wali Muhammad Noorzai, President of Small Chamber of Commerce Quetta.

In the ceremony, senior poet and writer Sarwar Javed, senior writer of Brohii Qayyum Baidar, Deputy Secretary, Women Division Jahan Ara Tabasum and others read papers regarding the establishment of the 40th anniversary of the Federal Ombudsman. Addressing the ceremony Agha Gul said that the Federal Ombudsman was playing a key role in provision of justice to the people. He said that the federal ombudsman was the only institution where the problems of the petitioners were resolved within a few days.

The president of Small Chamber of Commerce said that the role of the federal ombudsman proved to be beneficial for businessmen and the manner in which the ombudsman institution was helping businessmen was exemplary.