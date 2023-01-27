Share:

Rawalpindi - in a crackdown against money launderers, the Federal investigation agency (Fia) on Thursday arrested two people from Mall plaza, recovering a huge amount of foreign currency, informed sources. The detained accused have been identified as Sheikh Iqbal and Sheikh Kazim, the owners of Universal Currency Exchange, they said.

According to sources, the Fia Corporate Crime Circle Rawalpindi team raided Universal Currency Exchange at Mall plaza and two owners allegedly involved in illegal currency exchange without the permission of the State Bank of pakistan. The raiding team also recovered more than 20 million foreign and pakistani currency from counters a and B, the computers, laptops and mobile phones.

The accused were shifted to FIA Police Station for further investigation, sources added. Meanwhile, another team of Fia Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi carried out a raid in Mardan and arrested a swindler involved in receiving money from innocent citizens by floating advertisements in newspapers for jobs in foreign countries. a case has been registered against the accused identified as Talha Muhammad, they said.