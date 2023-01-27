Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Effective measures are being taken against overpricing and hoarding in the Bahawalpur district and price control magistrates are active in the field. Price Control Magistrates visited 8789 shops and other business centers from January 1 to January 26 and inspected the price and quality of food items. A total fine of Rs.2,037,800/- was imposed on the spot for violations. FIRs were registered against 33 people and 92 persons were arrested. Price Control Magistrates have directed the shopkeepers to sell food items at fixed prices and price lists should be placed in prominent places so that the consumers do not face any problems.