We have stepped into 2022 with a food crisis. The number of people in the world affected by hunger increased in 2020 under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 720 and 811 million people in the world faced hunger in 2020. Around 660 million people may still face hunger in 2030, in part due to the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global food security.

The UN has tried to prevent world hunger by investing in the agriculture industry and also correcting the trade between the countries. The world food program is saving lives by delivering food and assisting people in need. Millions and tons of food are wasted another fact is that Americans throw away $165 billion worth of food every year about 20 pounds per person every month. Food waste has progressively increased by 50% since 1974.

One-third of the food we produce goes to waste. It is like buying five bags of food and leavening behind two. To avoid buying more food than you need, make frequent trips to the grocery store every few days rather than doing a bulk shopping trip once a week.

Are you one of those Pick-perfect-product people? The consumer demand for flawless fruits and vegetables has led major grocery chains to buy only the most glossed perfectly ripe produce from farmers. This leads to tons of perfectly good food going to waste. People should start reusing food or giving food to someone in need because I think they will be happy with a fresh meal. For an example if you are unable to eat the food further wrap the food and put it in the fridge so that later on you can eat it.

Government should also take some role in the growing population because day by day the food demand is increasing Sustainable food programs should be started to produce food and it is recommended that schools ask for donations from the students. Some small-scale farmers face a huge disadvantage to big food companies in that the big food companies overpower them and the small-scale farmers do not get a chance to sell their products in the market so the government should establish fair trading. Lands should be loaned to farmers so they could cultivate their food and sell them in the market. Government should provide more machinery to the farmers and also give free education to farmers who lack experience this could increase the production of food.

By thinking more about the food your household wastes every day, you can help create positive change to conserve some of the earth’s most valuable resources.

HARRIS NOON,

Lahore.