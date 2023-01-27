Share:

FAISALABAD - Civil Defence officer has sealed four shops on charge of illegal gas decanting in Faisalabad during past 12 hours. A spokesman for the Civil Defence Department said here on Thursday that Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas along with his team checked various shops and found illegal gas decanting on four shops in People’s Colony, Millat Town and Civil Lines area.

Therefore, the officer sealed premises of these shops in addition to confiscating their entire material. Separate cases were also got registered against the accused shopkeepers while further action was under progress.

Meanwhile, civil defense officers also issued notices to owners of eight industrial units over poor fire safety arrangements in addition to submitting challans of five accused in the court of Special Judicial Magistrates for further action, he added. 21 people shifted to Panahgah The district administration has shifted 21 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city. Giving some details, a spokesman for local administration said here on Thursday, 21 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars and shifted them to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Panahgah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, je added.