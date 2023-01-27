Share:

Pakistan’s energy crisis continues to find new risks as one of its main liquified natural gas (LNG) suppliers has failed to send its cargo to the country. This is a significant blow to the country’s energy sector, which is already struggling to meet the increasing demand for electricity.

The LNG cargo failure is likely to result in a significant shortage of natural gas, which is a crucial fuel source for power generation in Pakistan. This could lead to an increase in power cuts and load-shedding, causing significant disruption to businesses and households. It could also hit the industries that are dependent on natural gas as fuel source and that could impact the economy as well.

The situation is also likely to put additional pressure on Pakistan’s already struggling economy. The energy crisis is likely to result in higher costs for businesses, which could lead to job losses and a decrease in economic activity. Furthermore, the increased demand for alternative fuels such as oil and coal could result in higher imports, further widening the country’s trade deficit.

The government must take swift action to address the LNG cargo failure and the potential impact it could have on the country’s energy situation. This could include negotiating alternative LNG supply agreements and exploring alternative sources of natural gas such as domestic shale gas and renewables. The will-we-won’t-we situation around Russian oil imports is also a lingering question, and one that the government needs to address quickly to provide clarity on short- and medium-term supply lines to meet our energy production needs. Of course, the reliance on LNG ever since the terminals were first constructed has only added problems to the energy mix instead of alleviating them. For this, the government should also invest in infrastructure and technology to reduce the dependence on natural gas and diversify the energy mix.