KARACHI-Sindh Governor received 864 tons of relief goods for the flood victims from Turkish Consul General to Karachi Cemal Sangu at Karachi International Container Terminal.

Maulana Bashir Farooqui, the head of Saylani Welfare International Trust, was also present on this occasion. It is pertinent to note that a ship carrying 864 tons of relief goods from Turkey arrived at Karachi International Container Terminal.

The second ship from the same country will bring 900 tons of relief goods on February 4 in Karachi. The relief items include blankets, warm clothes for winter, food items and daily necessity items, which will be distributed among the flood victims by NDMA. The Sindh governor said on this occasion that Turkey had helped Pakistan in every difficult time, as the first huge relief goods came here from Turkey after the recent floods. He further said that the people of Pakistan are grateful to Turkey for its help on the occasion of the natural calamity. The Consul General of Turkey Cemal Sangun said that the people of Turkey love Pakistan immensely and added that long live Pakistan is a lesson being taught to every child of Turkey.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that we have been hearing good things for 75 years, and we all know that it is about intention and action, as even today we are questioning how the economy of this country will run.

“We do not know our direction that where we are going. However, as a nation we can set the path to progress and prosperity,” he said while addressing the Message Pakistan Conference in Karachi.

The governor Sindh said that the message of Pakistan is the message of peace and brotherhood and brotherhood and in the same way, the religion of Islam is also the message of peace and brotherhood.

He said that many nations of the world do not have their own homeland, so ask them the importance of homeland. The governor Sindh said that our ancestors made countless sacrifices for the establishment of the homeland and today we are doing our best for the stability of the country.

The armed forces are making sacrifices, he said and added that we as Pakistanis have to play our role for the development of the country. He said that the duty of spreading the light of Islam in the subcontinent was performed by Sufis, and among these Sufis the name of Hazrat Khwaja Khwajagan Moinuddin Hasan Chishti is prominent.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday inaugurated the Mother Care Ward and the renovated ultrasound unit, here at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Nadeem Asif, MS Sobhraj Hospital Dr Hooria and others were present on the occasion.

The governor highly appreciated the services rendered by the doctors during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that it was the right of every political party to raise their voice and speak in the Assembly to resolve the problems of the people.

He said that he had opened Gate No. 4 of the Governor House and any person from Sindh could register their complaints at the complaint cell. “These complaints are registered on phone number 1366. All utility service providers’ representatives are present here and try to take action within 15 minutes of registering the complaint.

“I myself will sit in the complaint cell in the morning and listen to the complaints of the citizens,” the governor added.