Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has praised the officers and personnel of the anti-riots force over their diligent performance of duties.

Reserve Inspector Raza Zakar and Sub-Inspector e hsan-ul-haq posted at the Lahore high Court were invited to the IG Office and were given certificates of appreciation.

The IGP also announced giving commendation certificate to SP Anti-Riots Sajid Hussain Khokhar for excellent supervision of the force.