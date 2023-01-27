Share:

ISLAMABAD - islamabad Model College for Girls, (post Graduate) F-10/2 hosted intercollegiate drama, self-grooming and computer poster designing competitions. Prof. Sohaila Ansari graced the programme as the chief guest. Principal Prof. Sabah Faisal presided over the event. amina Ayaz and Mr.

Waqas Shahzad had the honour of being the worthy judges of the English drama competition. Rahima Khan and Sadaf Raja were judges for the self-grooming competition. nusrat Mubeen and Zaka akbar performed the role of judges for computer poster designing competition. Competent students from 15 colleges inclusive of the host college participated with noticeable zeal and zest. in the English drama contest, Shumail and group from IMCG (Post-Graduate) F-10/2, stood first.

Second prize was grabbed by Minahil and group from iMCG (Margalla) F-7/4, and third prize was received by noor-ul-ain and group from iMCG (post-Graduate) F-7/2. in self-grooming competition, 1st prize was secured by Kalsoom from iMCG, (Margalla) F-7/4, 2nd prize was clutched by asia from iMCG (post-Graduate) F-7/4, and 3rd prize was secured by Momina Masood from iMCG, (post-Graduate) F-10/2. in computer poster designing contest, 1st prize was grabbed by Fatima Habib from iMCG (post-Graduate) F-10/2, 2nd prize was won by Momina nasir from iCG, (post-Graduate) F-6/2, and 3rd prize was secured by Tania akbar from FG College Home Economics for Girls, F-11/3. The prizes were distributed to the winners by worthy chief guest, principal prof. Sabah Faisal and Council Incharge.