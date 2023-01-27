Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Rescue Committee (IRC) has expressed concerns over the conditions of flood-affected people in Pakistan as an estimated 14.6 million people are in need of food assistance, including 8.6 million people who are experiencing an extreme level of food insecurity.

“Six months since extreme flooding submerged one-third of Pakistan, 5 million people remain living in flooded areas, while food insecurity and malnutrition across the country has intensified,” said IRC in press release.

The IRC is warning that an estimated 14.6 million people are in need of food assistance, including 8.6 million people who are experiencing an extreme level of food insecurity and are facing impossible decisions on how to cope, skipping meals and selling off assets. With farmland and agriculture still submerged, families are unable to grow food or earn an income.

Women and children are at risk of exploitation and abuse, while families are forced to sell assets to make ends meet.

As winter takes hold and temperatures drop to below freezing, many communities affected by the floods now face the daunting challenge of surviving without housing, food, clean water and fuel sources for warmth. Since the floods started in July 2022, the IRC scaled up its emergency response and is now present in 20 districts, delivering lifesaving assistance including shelter, health services, emergency cash assistance, winterisation & dignity kits and the provision of safe drinking water, to almost 1 million people.

This includes over 230,000 women and girls, who are at particular risk of violence and exploitation during times of crisis, and have been supported with services such as safe spaces and medical care.

Shabnam Baloch, IRC Pakistan Director, said, “July’s floods have changed the course of Pakistan’s future, and the last six months have proven immensely challenging for the communities served by the IRC. Since the floods started, families across the country have struggled to make ends meet, particularly as much of the country’s farmland and agriculture have been irreparably damaged by the rains. Many do not have enough to eat; some 8.6 million people are experiencing extreme hunger.