ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday resolved to address issues of the IT industry which has a vital role in the country’s economic growth. The minister said this in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), said a news release. He said both the ministry and P@SHA would have to work effectively in light of the prime minister’s directives for the promotion of Pakistan’s IT industry. The IT ministry would continue supporting the industry and P@SHA, he added. Syed Amin Ul Haque said the IT ministry was fully aware of the issues faced by the industry and departmental hurdles. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be apprised in this regard soon, he added. P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan thanked the minister for his support and cooperation to the IT industry and said the cooperation of the relevant departments was imperative to achieve its targets including $15 billion export.