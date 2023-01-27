Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar on Thursday constituted a joint committee with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) to finalise cotton strategy ahead of the cultivation of fresh crop in the province. He was talking to APTMA members here at APTMA House where Additional Secretary (Task Force) Shabir Ahmad Khan, Additional Secretary (Planning) Qadeer Ahmad Bajwa, DG (Extension & Adaptive Research) Dr. Muhammad Anjum, DG (Water Management) Malik Muhammad Akram, APTMA Patron-in-Chief Dr Gohar Ejaz, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, Vice Chairman Asad Shafi and Secretary General Raza Baqir were also present. The agriculture secretary said the committee would consist of five members each from the Punjab government and APTMA to finalise its recommendations in a meeting scheduled for the next week. He said all the best efforts would be made to make cotton production profitable business for the farmer community. On this occasion, Dr Gohar Ijaz said there was a misconception about the price of cotton in Pakistan, saying that it was US$1.05 in the country against 87 cents worldwide. He further pointed out that the textile industry was generating US$1.3 billion from each one million bale of cotton, which means that it was doing 310 per cent value addition at present. According to him, the IMF had given loan of US$6 billion since 2008 while the textile export sector of the country alone has generated US$150 billion during the same period.