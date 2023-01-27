Share:

LAHORE - The BWF Activity Support Programme Junior Training and Coaching Camp (Boys & Girls) concluded at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest at the grand closing ceremony of Junior Training and Coaching Camp organized by Punjab Badminton Association with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab. Director Sports Chand Perveen, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Secretary Punjab Badminton Association Tayyab Sohail, Assistant Directors Shaista Qaiser and Zareena Waqar and other officials were also present on this occasion. As many as 25 boys and girls from across the province participated in Junior Training and Coaching Camp held from January 14 to 26, 2023. Tariq Qureshi also witnessed thrilling matches and later distributed certificates and medals among the prominent performers of the event. In U-17&above girls; winner: Areeba Sajid Butt, runner-up Maryam Zaheer, bronze Noor-un-Nisa and Roshan-e-Ahsan. In U-13 girls; winner: Maryam Zaheer, runner-up Hamail Aftab, bronze Bisma Raza and Dua Fatima.