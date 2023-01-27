Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - On the appeal of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Indian Republic Day (January 26) was marked as a black day across the world including Pakistan and both sides of Kashmir by holding protest rallies and demonstrations. The people at rallies reiterate complete dissociation and severe hatred towards India and to apprise the world of the urgency of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of the disputed Himalayan State.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic Day as a black day every year to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of innocent Kashmiris and the massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley and the importance of early peaceful resolution of the 75-year-old Kashmir dispute. This year, too, Kashmiris observed the Indian republic day as a black day at the time when the hardliner PM Moli-led fascist Indian government, by violating all international norms and commitments on the global issue of Jammu Kashmir, scrapped special status of the internationally-recognized disputed status of the Jammu Kashmir revoking article 370 and article 35-A of her (India) constitution through August 5, 2019, sinister act at the gunpoint through deployment of at least a million of its occupational military and paramilitary troops in Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State, turning the occupied valley the largest prison on the planned for the last over four years