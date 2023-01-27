Share:

LAHORE - Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club qualified for the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament after trouncing Model Town Club by 38 runs in the first semifinal here at Model Town Greens ground on Thursday.

Ludhiana Gymkhana piled up a total of 183-9 in 20 overs. Muhammad Waqas top-scored with 49 off 42 balls while Kashif Saddique hammered 16-ball 43 and Asim Ali Nasir hit 41. From Model Town Club, Umaid Asif clinched 4 -36 while Afaq Khan and Mohsin Irshad bagged 2 wickets apiece.

Model Town Club, in reply, were all out for 145 runs in 18.1 overs. Only Haider and Saleem batted well and scored 42 and 43 runs respectively. Tanveer Aslam and Intasar Ali grabbed 2 wickets each while Kashif Saddique got one wicket. For his all-round performance, Kashif Saddique emerged as player of the match. Model Town Greens will take on Cricket Center Cricket Club in the second semifinal today (Friday).