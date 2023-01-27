Share:

MARDAN - Protests were held outside the Mardan Press Club by singers, musicians, and ‘tabla’ players against the alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees in their name in the Dubai expo. The protest rally was attended by a large number of singers, musicians, and other associated people. Wahab Dard, Liaqat Ali, Saleem Daryab, Siraj Khan, and others led the rally.

Speakers at the protest rally demanded an investigation into the embezzlement of millions of rupees in the name of singers at the Dubai Expo which according to them, should be returned to the singers, musicians, and cultural authorities.

They demanded the formation of a selection committee comprised of experienced outsourced musicians to select singers and musicians for domestic and international music events. They advocated for the abolition of the contract system.

They claimed that after the demolition of the Dabgari bazaar 18 years ago in Peshawar, people associated with culture began to wander in various locations. “Government should provide a space for them to conduct their business freely,” they demanded.