The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated on Friday an inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The details of assets had been sought from the deputy commissioner. NAB Peshawar had asked for records of the assets of Mr Gandapur, including those of his family – parents and siblings. Deputy Commissioner appointed ADC as an inquiry officer.

NAB had sought the details of property purchased in different areas of Kolachi tehsil, command area, Hathala, York, Gomal Zam, and CPEC.