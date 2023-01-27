Share:

ISLAMABAD - A senior officer of Information Service of Pakistan and incumbent Director Public Relations NHA Sohail Aftab successfully defended his PhD thesis. Sohail Aftab has defended his PhD Thesis successfully with distinction as he obtains SummaCum-Laude.

He did his PhD research from the University of Hamburg, Germany being a scholarship holder of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) under the supervision of a prominent privacy law scholar, Prof Dr Marion Albers. His topic of dissertation was ‘Protecting the right to privacy in Pakistan: Learning from theoretical approaches and European Experiences.’ Under his thesis, Sohail Aftab has undertaken an extensive content analysis of Pakistani media and has highlighted media’s intrusive practices in its coverage of sexual violence and other sensitive issues related to children and women.

Similarly, he has also highlighted other prominent malpractices of media such as grief journalism and media trials. He has attempted to establish that privacy is strongly connected to human dignity.

Moreover, this basic right is effectively protected in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as well as in its member states of Germany and the United Kingdom. His thesis presents a law reform proposal in the form of privacy law legislation. He has also annexed a template legislation based on his findings. It is hoped that his thesis will not only contribute to the body of knowledge but it will also provide valuable guidelines to the policy makers in Pakistan for the protection of a crucial right of privacy.