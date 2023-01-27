Share:

The three days trials to select a boys team,for participation in the Nick Faldo Golf Championship will begin today ,27th January at the first designer golf course of Pakistan ,Rumanza Golf Course,Multan . Simultaneously trials will be held for selection of two lady players to represent the country in the Nick Faldo Golf Championship .For boys there are three age categories, age category under 21 years, age category under 18 years, and age category under 16 years.For girls the age categories are two, under 21 years and under 16 years.

This will be a test of golfing skills of the young ones of the country who aspire for international honors and an eminent career in golf .Noticeable is the presence of national level players like Omer Khalid ,Syed Yashal Shah , Saad Habib Malik ,Damil Ataullah and Mekayl Majid .They represent the capable category and already have achievements to their credit .A few others like Saim Tahir ,Hamza Abbasi ,Basil Rehman,Taimur Khan Umar Shahzad and Muhammed Abdullah Khan seek to show their talent and gain entry to the arena of international golf .

Amongst the competing girls ,we have names like Parkha Ijaz ,Humna Amjad ,Bushra Fatima ,Areeba and Amina Tiwana .The determination in their intentions is noteworthy and race for selection will be gritty and resolute.

Rumanza Golf Course has a charm of its own and whether the aspirants get selected or not ,participation will provide a useful experience.

First tee off takes place at 930 am on Friday and the playing combination will be Omer Khalid ,Muhammed Tahir and M.Hamza from tee number one .Others will follow .