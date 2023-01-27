Share:

JENIN-An Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp Thursday killed nine Palestinians including an elderly woman, Palestinian officials said, also accusing the forces of using tear gas inside a hospital children’s ward.

The death toll rose to “nine martyrs including an elderly woman,” the health ministry said, with multiple wounded.

In a separate statement, Palestinian health minister Mai al-Kaila charged that “occupation forces stormed Jenin Government Hospital and intentionally fired tear gas canisters at the paediatric department in the hospital”.

She described the situation in the refugee camp as “critical” and said Israeli forces were preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded. Israel’s army declined to comment when asked by AFP about the health minister’s tear gas allegation.

Palestinian Fatah group announces escalation

with Israel

The Palestinian Fatah group on Thursday called for intensifying confrontation against the Israeli occupation in response to the Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, northern West Bank.

In a statement, the Fatah group also called for a general strike across the Palestinian territories, to confront the Israeli occupation in every area.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said nine Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force raided the camp sparking clashes with Palestinians.

Thursday’s military offensive is the largest Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp since 2002.