ISLAMABAD - Overseas pakistanis Foundation (OPF) held a ceremony in Islamabad where participants, including returning migrants, local population and vulnerable groups, received toolkits as an in-kind support to enable them initiate sustained self-employment. This is a part of OPF’s efforts to foster decent working conditions in the country in order to realise its vision of “prosperous human resource, prosperous Pakistan.”

OpF is implementing a programme in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Pakistan. It is commissioned by the Federal Ministry for economic Cooperation & Development Germany, (BMZ) and is part of BMZ support for voluntary return & sustainable reintegration.

As many as 174 participants including women received the toolkits in the fields of culinary arts, tailoring & fashion designing, digital tools and e-banking services, solar PV system, plumbing, electrical, carpentry and, masonry. The participants have already completed comprehensive trainings in their respective fields.

Federal Minister for Overseas pakistanis and Human Resource Development, sajid hussain Turi was chief guest at the ceremony. Dr sebastian paust, head of Development Cooperation, embassy of Germany was also present on the occasion. Managing Director OPF, Dr Amer Sheikh, Tobias Becker, Country Director GIZ, OPF Board of Governors, senior government officials, representatives of international organisations and civil society representatives also attended the event.

Sajid hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, said that the government of Pakistan is committed to support returnees and the local population to find better employment prospects and income sources. he applauded OPF and GIZ for their work on this flagship programme.

Dr sebastian paust, head of Development Cooperation, embassy of Germany, highlighted that he is delighted that 174 participants have received the toolkits as In-Kind support, which will play a key role in achieving sustainable self-employment. he also highlighted that pGFrC, with the support of OPF and GIZ has made a substantial effort and achieved a significant goal.

Dr Amer Sheikh, Managing Director, OPF said that collaboration between GIZ and OPF has opened up new opportunities especially for the economic reintegration of returning migrants and the identification of economic opportunities for the local population.

Country Director GIZ, Tobias Becker said that pGFrC is playing a critical role in fostering self-employment and entrepreneurship. These efforts are resulting in enhancing the capacity of workforce and reducing unemployment rates in Pakistan. Moreover, it not only helps to contribute to the better life and wellness of returning migrants but also to agenda 2030 and the sustainable Development Goals.