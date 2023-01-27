Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Collector Customs Abdul Qadir Memon on Thursday said that Pakistan has an important role in the World Custom Organisation (WCO). The efforts are being made for preparing the new generation to play the best role in trade and the country’s economy, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony organized in the Customs House Quetta to mark International Custom Day. A large number of businessmen including officers were present in the solemn ceremony.

Abdul Qadir Memon said that Balochistan Customs collected 15 billion rupees in taxes every month saying that in Balochistan, the only trade was going on from Chaman. We need to open more points for the promotion of trade. Opening more border stations will increase trade, he said added that among our priorities was to open land border stations with Iran and Afghanistan for boosting of trade activities with an aim to decrease poverty in the area, he added. He said that efforts were being made to provide more facilities to the business community.

On this occasion, Collector Customs Enforcement Samiul Haq and others said that the newly recruited officers and personnel in Customs were developed on modern lines. He said that Customs Quetta takes action against illegal goods within its limits in the year 2022 while 1541 cases were resolved by Customs.