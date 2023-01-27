Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed in principle to sign Kazakhstan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin met with Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Thursday and agreed in principle to sign Kazakhstan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement. The two discussed potential opportunities for trade and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, including the conclusion of several transit trade agreements. The minister remarked that the government is keen to further establish strong economic and trade ties between the two countries, and expressed confidence that the two sides would expedite the process of concluding the agreements.

Syed Naveed Qamar observed that Pakistan will host the next session of the Joint Working Group on Trade in the coming months to discuss issues in bilateral trade and undertake measures for enhancing economic integration. The minister remarked that the MoU between KAZAKH INVEST&QazTrade from Kazakastan and TDAP & BOI from Pakistan signed on 23rd December, 2022 will further enhance trade and investment activities between the two sides. Kistafin expressed his appreciation to the minister for his support and expressed optimism that the agreements would be finalized soon.

Besides this agreement, the ambassador also showed keen interest in Pakistani sports goods, furniture, and tourism. Subsequently, Syed Naveed Qamar invited the ambassador as “Guest of Honor” on the 18th Trade Fair of the OIC member states that is scheduled to be held from 16-18th June, 2023 in Lahore with the theme of women entrepreneurship. He also invited Kazakh government to establish a “Special Pavilion” at the OIC’s Trade Fair.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia calls on Naveed Qamar

Meanwhile, Nawaf Saeed A. Almalkiy, Ambassador and Commercial Attache of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Thursday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interests and agreed to enhance trade volume between the two countries. Syed Naveed Qamar highlighted the need to enhance cooperation in the field of trade and investment between the countries and emphasized the need for closer economic ties.

He said that the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad is making its utmost efforts to promote the economic relationship between the two countries and thanked Nawaf Saeed A. Almalkiy for his efforts in this regard. The ambassador and commercial attache expressed his satisfaction over the existing level of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and expressed the desire to further expand economic cooperation in all areas. The two sides agreed to continue their cooperation in order to further strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries and to explore new areas of cooperation.