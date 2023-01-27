Share:

I think we should stop using nuclear power plants because it’s an old system that we can’t control.

–Hayao Miyazaki

The Three Mile Island nuclear power plant was built in 1947 and within four years, it became operational. A nuclear disaster ensued in 1979 when cooling water began to drain out of a broken pressure valve and reacting to the confusing readings on their system, workers shut off the emergency water system in order to avert catastrophe. The reactor was also shut down but the heat from the fission process was still being released and within a few hours, the core had heated over 4000 degrees, a thousand degrees short of a meltdown. This resulted in deadly radiation being released and at the height of the crisis, workers were exposed to unhealthy levels of radiation and over 100,000 people evacuated the area. The cleanup operation went on until the 1990s but the power plant was too damaged to be used again.