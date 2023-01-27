Share:

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday doubled down on giving tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The issues of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said Mr. Rehman’s decision to abstain from the by-elections was still intact. In this regard, the PDM was consulting with its allies on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab’s political strategies.

Mr. Rehman was also set to meet with former President Asif Ali Zardari shortly.