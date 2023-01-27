Share:

MARDAN - Residents of Toheed Colony Charsadda Road demanded that the Government and Management of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) take action against the contractor who allegedly excavated the colony’s road at various locations but failed to repair it.

The residents complained that as a result of the contractor’s actions, the residents of the colony faced numerous problems due to excavation. They alleged that as a result of the excavation, pedestrians, particularly women, children, and the elderly, face numerous difficulties. They claimed that during the rainy season, water accumulates in these excavations.

They also stated that the WSSCM workers face difficulties in maintaining the cleanliness of the road and street as a result of these excavations. However, in this regard, this correspondent sent pictures of the excavations to the Regional Manager (RM) of SNGPL Mardan region via WhatsApp. Later, an official named Owais Khan contacted him and sent him the picture.

Then, another officer, Khalid Khan, contacted this correspondent, informing him of the situation and requesting that he visit the location. However, the officer in question used harsh language on his cell phone. Later, a complaint was sent to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) via email at arab@ ogra.org.pk, but no one is willing to take action in this regard. Residents of the colony demanded that the Prime Minister and other officials act immediately because the excavations are causing a slew of problems for them.