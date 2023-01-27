Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration sealed the plastic polythene bag manufacturing factory on Thursday after recovering 6000 kgs of plastic polythene from it. The owner of the unit was also detained.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, a district administration team led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr eza Arshad raided a godown on Charsadda road and seized a large quantity of plastic polythene bags for violating a ban on the manufacture of prohibited plastic products.

According to a district administration spokesman, the provincial government has prohibited the sale, purchase, and manufacture of plastic polythene shopping bags, and the administration is taking action against the business for the same reason.

Shafiullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC), warned the trading community against dealing in the commodity and stated that in the event of a violation, stern legal proceedings, including the arrest of the proprietors, would be initiated. He has directed district administration officers to continue their crackdown until plastic polythene bags are eliminated.